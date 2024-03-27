Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the gym together after lavish vacay
West Hollywood, California - Taylor Swift enjoyed a private workout sesh with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Los Angeles after the two returned from their tropical vacation.
On Sunday, the 34-year-olds hit up a Dogpound gym in West Hollywood after grabbing sushi together at Nobu, according to Us Weekly.
Taylor and Travis entered through a private side entrance and had the space to themselves, though the gym hit back at rumors that claimed patrons were forced to wait outside for hours while the pair exercised.
"The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances," Dogpound told the outlet.
"We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share."
The Grammy winner has frequented Dogpound locations in both Los Angeles and New York to prepare for her three-hour performances on The Eras Tour.
During her joint session with Travis, the two reportedly focused on different strength routines and appeared "really happy."
"They like doing mundane, everyday activities together," an insider revealed. "Both of them are on the same page about fitness during their downtime in between work."
The couple's latest spotting comes amid continued downtime in both of their professional lives, allowing them to be together far more often than usual.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance heats up
Taylor is currently on a break from her sold-out stadium tour until May, while the Super Bowl champ is not due back for NFL training camp until the summer.
Before jetting back to California, the lovebirds enjoyed a PDA-heavy getaway to the Bahamas, where they were photographed holding hands and kissing as they spent time on the beach.
Before returning to The Eras Tour in May, the Karma songstress will release her buzzy 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & UPI Photo