Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the gym together after lavish vacay

West Hollywood, California - Taylor Swift enjoyed a private workout sesh with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Los Angeles after the two returned from their tropical vacation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the gym together in Los Angeles amid downtime in both of their professional lives. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & UPI Photo

On Sunday, the 34-year-olds hit up a Dogpound gym in West Hollywood after grabbing sushi together at Nobu, according to Us Weekly.

Taylor and Travis entered through a private side entrance and had the space to themselves, though the gym hit back at rumors that claimed patrons were forced to wait outside for hours while the pair exercised.

"The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances," Dogpound told the outlet.

"We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share."

The Grammy winner has frequented Dogpound locations in both Los Angeles and New York to prepare for her three-hour performances on The Eras Tour.

During her joint session with Travis, the two reportedly focused on different strength routines and appeared "really happy."

"They like doing mundane, everyday activities together," an insider revealed. "Both of them are on the same page about fitness during their downtime in between work."

The couple's latest spotting comes amid continued downtime in both of their professional lives, allowing them to be together far more often than usual.