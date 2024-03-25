Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands on romantic lunch date
Malibu, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted out on a romantic lunch in Malibu as they two continued enjoying their recent downtime together.
On Sunday, the 34-year-old pop star was seen holding hands with Travis at Nobu, where the couple was caught by fans as they shared a meal outside at the California celebrity hotspot.
Taylor rocked a light blue sweater with a khaki pleated miniskirt, while the 34-year-old athlete kept things casual with a long-sleeve tee and black sweatpants.
With the Karma songstress on hiatus from The Eras Tour and the NFL in its offseason, Taylor and Travis have been spending plenty of time together, primarily in Los Angeles.
Before their Nobu date, the two enjoyed a tropical getaway with a trip to the Bahamas.
A source told PEOPLE that Taylor and Travis were there for "several days" and were "so happy together."
It seems that the Super Bowl champ squeezed in a quick trip to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in between, as he was spotted visiting a local pizza joint on Saturday.
Travis Kelce flies to Cleveland before reuniting with Taylor Swift
While it's unknown if Taylor went to Ohio, Travis did fly solo for his visit to Geraci's Slice Shop, with the restaurant sharing a photo of him via Instagram and writing, "Next time bring Taylor."
After wrapping up her last tour stop in Singapore, the Grammy winner headed back to California earlier this month, flying under the radar with Travis as the two swung by a star-studded Oscars afterparty before their Bahamas vacation.
While Taylor won't be back on the road until May, she still has a busy next month ahead of her as her anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will arrive on April 19.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP