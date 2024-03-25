Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands on romantic lunch date

Malibu, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted out on a romantic lunch in Malibu as they two continued enjoying their recent downtime together.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing a meal at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the 34-year-old pop star was seen holding hands with Travis at Nobu, where the couple was caught by fans as they shared a meal outside at the California celebrity hotspot.

Taylor rocked a light blue sweater with a khaki pleated miniskirt, while the 34-year-old athlete kept things casual with a long-sleeve tee and black sweatpants.

With the Karma songstress on hiatus from The Eras Tour and the NFL in its offseason, Taylor and Travis have been spending plenty of time together, primarily in Los Angeles.



Before their Nobu date, the two enjoyed a tropical getaway with a trip to the Bahamas.

A source told PEOPLE that Taylor and Travis were there for "several days" and were "so happy together."

It seems that the Super Bowl champ squeezed in a quick trip to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in between, as he was spotted visiting a local pizza joint on Saturday.