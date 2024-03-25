Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on PDA-filled vacation in the Bahamas

Bahamas - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed packing on the PDA during their tropical getaway before jetting back to California.

Taylor Swift (r.) packed on the PDA with Travis Kelce in new photos taken during their recent trip to the Bahamas. © Collage: IMAGO / Eibner & ZUMA Wire

Photos published by Page Six on Monday saw the 34-year-olds enjoying a swim at the beach amid their recent trip to the Bahamas.

Taylor opted for a sunshine-yellow bikini and dark shades, while Travis rocked a blue-and-white bathing suit.

In the snaps, the two weren't shy about showing affection, sharing kisses both on the shore and in the water and holding hands as they strolled the beach.

While the snaps weren't released until Monday, they were actually taken on Thursday, and two returned to the US before the weekend.

Travis was next spotted in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday as he visited a local pizza place.

The lovebirds reunited on Sunday for a romantic lunch date at Nobu in Malibu, California, where they were photographed holding hands and chatting animatedly as they dined outdoors.

Taylor and Travis have been spending plenty of time together amid downtime from both of their busy careers.