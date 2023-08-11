Taylor Swift's 1989 tops music charts after re-recording announcement

New York, New York - After confirming 1989 (Taylor's Version) as her next re-recording, Taylor Swift is dominating the music charts once again with the resurgence of the original 2014 record.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift confirmed 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be her next re-recording. © Collage: JUN SATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old unveiled the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, confirming rampant fan speculation that the album would be her fourth re-recording.

New Romantics, which was played as a surprise song following the re-recording reveal, was a new entry on the chart at No. 31.

The album had its best day ever on Spotify on Wednesday, with more than 10.8 million streams.

Swift has been steadily boosting 1989's performance thanks to a lengthy set on The Eras Tour's main setlist, which includes Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, and Bad Blood