Taylor Swift's astonishing donation to victims of Hurricane Milton revealed!

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to help victims "rebuild and recover" as one of the most powerful hurricanes in recent years threatens to lay waste to large swathes of Florida.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm, the US National Hurricane Center reported. It comes in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just weeks ago.



"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous five million dollar donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," the chief executive of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, said in a statement on X.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms."

"Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

The charity were urging others to "join Taylor if you're able by donating."

Dolly Parton also donated $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation, providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims.