Taylor Swift's epic Miami Eras Tour stop was dominated by celebs!

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift 's much-anticipated return to the stage kicked off with a bang in Miami, as she launched the final leg of her Eras Tour after a two-month break.

Taylor Swift (l.) made her return to The Eras Tour in iconic fashion, treating fans to a night of unforgettable music and star-studded appearances. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Taylor said it best: "Miami, we are so back!"

The pop star made her grand entrance at Hard Rock Stadium, where she performed to a packed house of eager Swifties.



She even brought some star power along with her – both onstage and in the crowd!

One of the most talked about moments of the night was when Florence Welch joined the 34-year-old pop icon on stage for a special duet.

The pair performed their song Florida!!! for the excited audience, which they had previously done during Taylor's show in London in August.

Despite some obligatory Florida rain, the Karma singer continued her show in true Taylor fashion, giving fans some awesome surprises along the way.