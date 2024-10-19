Taylor Swift's epic Miami Eras Tour stop was dominated by celebs!
Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift's much-anticipated return to the stage kicked off with a bang in Miami, as she launched the final leg of her Eras Tour after a two-month break.
Taylor said it best: "Miami, we are so back!"
The pop star made her grand entrance at Hard Rock Stadium, where she performed to a packed house of eager Swifties.
She even brought some star power along with her – both onstage and in the crowd!
One of the most talked about moments of the night was when Florence Welch joined the 34-year-old pop icon on stage for a special duet.
The pair performed their song Florida!!! for the excited audience, which they had previously done during Taylor's show in London in August.
Despite some obligatory Florida rain, the Karma singer continued her show in true Taylor fashion, giving fans some awesome surprises along the way.
Taylor debuts new Reputation gold snake bodysuit
Throughout the show, Taylor pulled off multiple outfit changes, as is tradition in her Eras Tour.
The most shocking moment came when she debuted a new black bodysuit complete with gold snakes during her performance of ...Ready For It?
"Rep set has never been so epic!!" one Swiftie wrote on X.
Another fan wrote, "I'm speechless."
Celebs flock to Taylor's Miami Eras Tour show
The Miami stop of the show drew in a ton of A-listers.
Retired NFL legend Tom Brady was spotted in the crowd with his sons Jack and Benjamin.
Tennis icon Serena Williams, along with Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager, were also in attendance, posting their own snaps from the night on social media.
Pop star Miley Cyrus was seen at the show as well, with fans taking a picture and posting it on X.
TikToker Alix Earle was seen attending the show in a video on X along with her boyfriend Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
And what would the show be without a visit from the Kelce family? Jason Kelce – brother of Taylor's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce – made an appearance along with his wife, their two daughters, and momma Donna.
Sadly, Travis couldn't attend, as he is preparing for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers.
What could possibly be in store for N2?
Cover photo: Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@hodakotb & @tombrady