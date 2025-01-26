Taylor Swift's heartwarming gift for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' baby revealed

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift celebrated the birth of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' third baby with a special handmade gift.

Taylor Swift celebrated the birth of Brittany Mahomes' (r.) third baby with a special handmade gift. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brittanylynne

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife welcomed daughter Golden Raye earlier this month, and Taylor opted to share a handmade present with the family.

Per Us Weekly, the 35-year-old pop star made baby Golden her very own blanket.

"[Taylor] makes a lot of things for the people she loves and cares about," an insider dished.

"She makes sentimental gifts that are more of value to her than expensive gifts."

Golden is far from the first celebrity off-spring to receive one of Taylor's personalized gifts, as Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid have both publicly shared the handmade blankets they were gifted after welcoming their little ones.

Taylor and Brittany became fast friends in 2023 when the Grammy winner began dating Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce.

The pair have since cheered on the Chiefs together at more than a dozen games, even rocking matching Kansas City gear on several occasions!