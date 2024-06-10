Taylor Swift's Marvel plans reportedly revealed amid Deadpool rumors

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is not entering her superhero anytime soon, despite ongoing chatter that the pop star would be making her franchise debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Taylor Swift is reportedly not in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite rampant rumors suggesting otherwise. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@IMAX & REUTERS

Marvel Studios sent another wave of frenzy through the Swiftie world with the latest poster for the anticipated sequel, which featured the titular heroes wearing IMAX-branded friendship bracelets.

Despite the clear nod to The Eras Tour, Entertainment Weekly broke the news just hours later that Taylor would not be appearing in the flick after all.

Leading man Ryan Reynolds recently stoked the fan fire by playing coy when asked about the 34-year-old singer's potential appearance, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took a similar approach when asked about the possibility last year.

Of course, the new report naturally calls the friendship bracelet poster into question, but given Taylor's close friendship with Ryan Reynolds, it's likely that she gave the OK to take a page out of her own book with an Easter egg or two!