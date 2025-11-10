Did Taylor Swift "blacklist" Kim Kardashian from her wedding?

Taylor Swift knows Kim Kardashian is trouble when she walks in - and an insider insists that The Kardashians star won't be welcomed at T-Swift's wedding!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - A Taylor Swift-insider spilled that Kim Kardashian has been banned from her upcoming wedding – and here's why!

Kim Kardashian (l.) has reportedly been banned from Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce (r).
Kim Kardashian (l.) has reportedly been banned from Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce (r).  © Collage: Frederic J. Brown & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the Ophelia hitmaker prepares for her nuptials to Travis Kelce, a source dished to Radar Online that she's keeping her guest list very tight.

"Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle, everyone's desperate to be there," they shared.

"But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them."

Olivia Rodrigo slams Trump administration for using her music in "racist, hateful propaganda"
Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo slams Trump administration for using her music in "racist, hateful propaganda"

The Kardashians alum not getting an invite isn't that surprising given her bad blood with T-Swift.

It's been years since their feud began, and though Kim has divorced Kanye West, the tipster maintains that Taylor desires to "keep her wedding free from any kind of drama."

They added that having the All's Fair star there "would just bring all that pain back, and she’s not prepared to go through it again."

Blake Lively is another celeb that might not be in attendance after her friendship with the Fortnight singer became strained amid Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni.

Cover photo: Collage: Frederic J. Brown & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Taylor Swift: