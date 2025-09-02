Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl makes Spotify history – before it even comes out

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's The Life of a Showgirl has earned the pop star yet another music industry accolade – and it isn't even out yet!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify's most pre-saved album ever. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The 35-year-old singer's anticipated 12th studio album, set to drop on October 3, has become Spotify's most pre-saved album ever.

The streaming platform shared the news on Monday, writing on Instagram, "On August 31, 2025, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history."

Taylor first announced the forthcoming record on her fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, sending fans into a frenzy and even earning a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.

The Life of a Showgirl, which was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, will have 12 tracks – including a collaboration with fellow pop princess and former Eras Tour opening act, Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor has been keeping the hype up by unveiling several alternate covers that were made available as limited-edition variant vinyl and CDs.