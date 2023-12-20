Travis Kelce defends Taylor Swift after fans booed her at Chiefs-Patriots game
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gushed over Taylor Swift as he opened up about her recent appearance at his NFL game against the New England Patriots.
The 34-year-old pop star traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the victory over New England.
In Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old tight end shared some sweet comments about his girlfriend's attendance at the game.
"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said.
"Just shows you how amazing that girl is."
Though plenty of Swifties showed their love for Taylor, she did get hit with some boos from loyal Patriot fans when she was shown on screen.
He riffed on a recent quote from Taylor herself as he added, "There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f**king screaming their tail off for her."
The Super Bowl champ confessed that he had to try to "keep it cool" amid the fanfare over her attendance.
Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor and Scott Swift's attendance at Chiefs-Patriots game
Travis and his brother Jason also noted Taylor's father's attendance at the game, with Scott Swift rocking a Chiefs sweatshirt for the match-up despite famously being a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Jason, who plays center for the Eagles, couldn't help but poke fun at the sudden swap, saying, "I think his complexion really suits green more."
The game marked Scott's first visit to one of Travis' games, but the pair previously spent time together at The Eras Tour in Argentina, which the athlete attended during his bye week last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP