Travis Kelce trolled over Eagles loss with Taylor Swift jokes

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Monday, and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't resist throwing a few Taylor Swift -inspired jokes the tight end's way.

Travis Kelce was trolled by the Philadelphia Eagles with some Taylor Swift-inspired jokes after Kansas City's loss on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Schüler & USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/TikTok/@philadelphiaeagles

Monday's primetime NFL showdown saw a rematch of last year's Super Bowl contenders, with both Travis and his brother, Jason, taking the field.

The birds got their revenge, reigning supreme with a narrow 21-17 victory.

After the loss, Philadelphia dropped a few pointed nods at the 34-year-old Chiefs star's romance with Taylor in their celebrations.

On X and Instagram, the Eagles posted a photo of a friendship bracelet, a signature accessory of the 33-year-old's Eras Tour, bearing the phrase, "Eagles win."



"In our winning era," the caption said.

But that wasn't all, as on TikTok, the team shared a video of someone hanging an Eagles t-shirt on a door with the on-screen text saying simply, "IYKYK."

The clip was a clear reference to Taylor's song gold rush, also calling attention to her allegiance to the Eagles prior to her relationship with Travis.