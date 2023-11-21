Travis Kelce trolled over Eagles loss with Taylor Swift jokes
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Monday, and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't resist throwing a few Taylor Swift-inspired jokes the tight end's way.
Monday's primetime NFL showdown saw a rematch of last year's Super Bowl contenders, with both Travis and his brother, Jason, taking the field.
The birds got their revenge, reigning supreme with a narrow 21-17 victory.
After the loss, Philadelphia dropped a few pointed nods at the 34-year-old Chiefs star's romance with Taylor in their celebrations.
On X and Instagram, the Eagles posted a photo of a friendship bracelet, a signature accessory of the 33-year-old's Eras Tour, bearing the phrase, "Eagles win."
"In our winning era," the caption said.
But that wasn't all, as on TikTok, the team shared a video of someone hanging an Eagles t-shirt on a door with the on-screen text saying simply, "IYKYK."
The clip was a clear reference to Taylor's song gold rush, also calling attention to her allegiance to the Eagles prior to her relationship with Travis.
Taylor reportedly planned to attend the game but was unable to after a dangerous heatwave postponed an Eras Tour show in Brazil to Monday.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Schüler & USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/TikTok/@philadelphiaeagles