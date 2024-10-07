Did Travis Kelce's Grotesquerie debut feature a secret nod to Taylor Swift?

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce has officially made his professional acting debut in Grotesquerie, and Taylor Swift fans have already sleuthed out the potential Easter eggs alluding to his real-life romance with the pop star!

Travis Kelce (l.) has made his acting debut in Grotesquerie, and Taylor Swift fans have already sleuthed out the potential nods to his romance with the pop star! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Avalon.red

Wednesday's episode of the FX horror series saw the 34-year-old athlete make his first appearance as Ed Lachlan, a potential love interest for leading lady Lois Tryon (played by Niecy Nash-Betts).

Lois and Ed first meet in the hospital where Lois' husband remains in a coma, and the two quickly flirt up a storm before the detective drives away from the hospital – and winds up crashing her car.

Back at the hospital with Ed as her nurse, the two wind up hatching an escape plan where they flee from the hospital in a red convertible – a getaway car, if you will!

Of course, Swifties gushed over the moment's seeming nods to Taylor, as the 34-year-old singer has a fan-favorite hit called Getaway Car on her 2017 album Reputation.

But that isn't all, as, after making their first appearance as a couple in September 2023, Taylor and Travis famously departed Arrowhead Stadium in – you guessed it – a red convertible.

While that all may have been a coincidence, the Karma artist made a more deliberate nod of her own on Thursday as she debuted a fitting new merch collection on National Boyfriend Day.