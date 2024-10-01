Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly split? Skipped NFL games stir new rumors

Los Angeles, California - After Taylor Swift went MIA from Travis Kelce's last two NFL games, insiders have spilled where the lovebirds really stand.

The 34-year-old pop star cheered on her beau at his first two games of the season, but she was nowhere to be found at his last two match-ups.

Thankfully, sources confirmed to TMZ on Monday that there's nothing to worry about.

"Taylor and Travis remain a couple," the outlet confirmed, noting that the Karma singer likely skipped out on the games as she resumes rehearsals for The Eras Tour.

Us Weekly corroborated the claims on Tuesday, with an insider sharing, "They're spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities – his game and her music empire, along with personal projects."

The tipster added that Taylor and Travis haven't been listening to the chatter that put the blame on the Grammy winner for Travis' sluggish start.

"They simply shrug off the stories," the insider explained. "They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down."