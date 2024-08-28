Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift swoon-worthy praise: "Best performer out here"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift a swoon-worthy shoutout as his New Heights podcast kicked off its third season.

During Wednesday's episode, the 34-year-old athlete proudly gushed over Taylor after the show's guest, actor Adam Sandler, praised the singer.

"By the way what a girl. What a girl," the 57-year-old said.

"You know it. You know it. Best performer out here," Travis replied.

Adam further dished on his family's love for the Karma singer and revealed, "At first when you guys first started dating, my god was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and and she's having so much fun with him.'

"Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole f**king family is like high-fiving."



The tight end could barely keep his cool after the sweet praise, adding, "You got me sweating over here."

Wednesday's episode marked the first since Travis and his brother and co-host, Jason, inked a $100 million deal with Amazon for the show.