Travis Kelce jokes that Taylor Swift chatting with his dad was "terrifying"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce got hilariously candid about the "terrifying conversation" cameras caught Taylor Swift having with his father at the recent Chiefs-Broncos game .

The 34-year-old athlete spoke about his budding romance with the 33-year-old singer in Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Along with spilling the tea about the pair's PDA-filled nights in NYC, Travis also talked about Taylor's viral interactions with his dad, Ed, at his latest NFL game.

Cameras caught Taylor and Ed in conversation during the Thursday night match-up, with Travis's brother, Jason, joking that the exchange was "momentous."

"You know Dad like I know Dad," Travis said to the Eagles center. "This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this."

The Kelce brothers both admitted their dad can be a bit of a wild card, with Jason joking, "If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can't hear what's happening, who knows where that conversation's going."



Travis also adorably revealed that Ed has been spending "a little more" time listening to Taylor's music as their viral love story continues.

Along with the Super Bowl champ's latest comments, the pair's relationship continues to head up as inside sources tell Us Weekly that Taylor is "falling for [Travis] more and more as the days go by."