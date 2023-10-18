Travis Kelce reveals why he's "protective" of Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Travis Kelce spilled the tea about his recent Big Apple dates with Taylor Swift during the newest episode of his podcast.

The 34-year-old athlete and brother Jason dished on events of the past week in Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

To kick things off, Travis hilariously hit back at claims that he pushed Taylor's security out of the way to open the car door for her during their PDA-filled Saturday night date.

The Kansas City tight end praised her "great" security team and explained that he simply touched the guard to prevent startling him when he reached for Taylor's door.

After Jason asked if he ever had to act as a security guard while he was with the 33-year-old musician, Travis admitted he always strives to be "protective" of his dates.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm having the sense of, like, I'm a man in the situation," he said. "I'm protective."

Along with the date details, Travis also dished on how the couple's surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live came to be.