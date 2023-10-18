Travis Kelce reveals why he's "protective" of Taylor Swift
New York, New York - Travis Kelce spilled the tea about his recent Big Apple dates with Taylor Swift during the newest episode of his podcast.
The 34-year-old athlete and brother Jason dished on events of the past week in Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
To kick things off, Travis hilariously hit back at claims that he pushed Taylor's security out of the way to open the car door for her during their PDA-filled Saturday night date.
The Kansas City tight end praised her "great" security team and explained that he simply touched the guard to prevent startling him when he reached for Taylor's door.
After Jason asked if he ever had to act as a security guard while he was with the 33-year-old musician, Travis admitted he always strives to be "protective" of his dates.
"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm having the sense of, like, I'm a man in the situation," he said. "I'm protective."
Along with the date details, Travis also dished on how the couple's surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live came to be.
Travis Kelce dishes on surprise SNL appearance with Taylor Swift
The Super Bowl champ discussed his appearance in a skit inspired by the NFL's over-the-top coverage of Taylor's attendance at his Chiefs games.
The skit ended with an NFL commentator, played by Kenan Thompson, turning to another guest to finally talk about football instead of the Karma singer.
Sure enough, that guest was Travis himself, who simply said, "Yes, please!" before the skit cut out.
Travis admitted on the podcast that he doesn't exactly remember the now-viral moment, saying, "As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming, and I'm not even sure if I said anything."
He also revealed that the evening began with the plan of simply going to support Ice Spice, who has become a close friend and collaborator of Taylor's.
"I didn't know what skits were coming up, and I'm pretty sure that it was just ironic they were doing one on Swift Mania, but I thought it was hilarious, and when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like 'Man, I'd be honored,'" Travis said. "And then Taylor also made the surprise cameo introducing her good friend Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it as well."
Travis later showed some love for Taylor's appearance on social media, dropping a like on SNL's clip of her introduction for Ice Spice.
