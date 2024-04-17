Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift and their Coachella lovefest: "Such a fun, fun day"

Indio, California - Travis Kelce gushed over his recent date with Taylor Swift to the star-studded Coachella music festival in some swoon-worthy new comments.

Travis Kelce (l.) dished on his time at Coachella with Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his podcast. © Collage: IMAGO / Shutterstock & USA TODAY Network

The 34-year-old NFL star detailed his experience in the California desert during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"Man, I love live music," Travis said. "I absolutely love live music. I don't get enough of it in my life."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opted to watch the show with Taylor from within the crowds despite their A-list status.

"I like to see it from the fan's perspective because … I'm a fan of music," he said.

"We probably could've finessed it that way [to watch backstage], but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans."

Travis had particular praise for Taylor's longtime pal and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who rocked the stage with his band Bleachers.

"I had so much fun seeing [Jack] go nuts with the guitar and all his boys," Travis said. "That was fun as hell to watch."

The Super Bowl champ attempted to play coy about who he watched the shows with, but his brother Jason was quick to joke, "We saw the pictures."