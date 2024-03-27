Taylor Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff abruptly cuts off talk of new album

New York, New York - Jack Antonoff abruptly cut off a conversation about working with Taylor Swift on her anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Jack Antonoff has doubled down on Taylor Swift's shroud of secrecy surrounding her next album, The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 39-year-old musician, a longtime collaborator of Swift's, ended a recent interview with NRC when the conversation touched on the pop star's new record.

"You know I don't talk about that," Antonoff said. "If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation."

According to the outlet, the Bleachers frontman subsequently hung up on the call.

Swift and her team have been famously secretive about all of her projects, but it has been especially true when it comes to The Tortured Poets Department.

Before the 34-year-old ultimately announced its upcoming release at the 2024 Grammy Awards, nearly every fan of hers was caught off guard, as speculation had been running rampant that she would instead announce her re-recording of 2017's Reputation.

Though Antonoff has attempted to keep the project as under wraps as possible, it was seemingly confirmed that he was indeed involved in a previous interview.