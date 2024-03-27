Taylor Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff abruptly cuts off talk of new album
New York, New York - Jack Antonoff abruptly cut off a conversation about working with Taylor Swift on her anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The 39-year-old musician, a longtime collaborator of Swift's, ended a recent interview with NRC when the conversation touched on the pop star's new record.
"You know I don't talk about that," Antonoff said. "If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation."
According to the outlet, the Bleachers frontman subsequently hung up on the call.
Swift and her team have been famously secretive about all of her projects, but it has been especially true when it comes to The Tortured Poets Department.
Before the 34-year-old ultimately announced its upcoming release at the 2024 Grammy Awards, nearly every fan of hers was caught off guard, as speculation had been running rampant that she would instead announce her re-recording of 2017's Reputation.
Though Antonoff has attempted to keep the project as under wraps as possible, it was seemingly confirmed that he was indeed involved in a previous interview.
Did Jack Antonoff produce Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department?
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published last month, Antonoff kept quiet about The Tortured Poets Department, but the outlet wrote that he had "already completed" the album with Swift.
Antonoff's involvement should come as no surprise, as he has served as a producer on each of the Karma artist's albums from 2014's 1989 onward, including her first four re-recordings.
Amid the shroud of secrecy, a few things are known about The Tortured Poets Department.
It has been categorized as a pop album by Apple Music, dispelling speculation it would channel folklore and evermore's alternative vibes, and it will feature two featured artists, Florence + the Machine and Post Malone.
The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection