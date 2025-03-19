Travis Kelce teases next New York City date with Taylor Swift!

New York, New York - Travis Kelce is hatching a plan to get his girlfriend, Taylor Swift , to cheer on the New York Knicks with him at Madison Square Garden!

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old athlete and his brother Jason chatted with actor Ben Stiller.

The 59-year-old Zoolander star mentioned having gone to a Knicks game with Taylor back in 2014, calling the 35-year-old pop star "incredible."

"She was there – this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son, and we FaceTimed my daughter, who's a huge Swiftie – she's 23 now," Ben said. "And we had the best time. She was incredible."

Travis blushed at the praise of Taylor and said, "I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it's perfect."

He then teased the idea of getting his better half back to the NBA courtside, adding, "Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game."

Ben told the NFL star that now's the time to go and joked, "I can hook that up. I'm sure you would need help getting in."

Though they've been laying under the radar as of late, Taylor and Travis have attended a few sporting events together in the past.