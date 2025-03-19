Travis Kelce teases next New York City date with Taylor Swift!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Travis Kelce is hatching a plan to get his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to cheer on the New York Knicks with him at Madison Square Garden!

Travis Kelce (r.) is hatching a plan to get his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to cheer on the New York Knicks with him at Madison Square Garden!

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old athlete and his brother Jason chatted with actor Ben Stiller.

The 59-year-old Zoolander star mentioned having gone to a Knicks game with Taylor back in 2014, calling the 35-year-old pop star "incredible."

"She was there – this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son, and we FaceTimed my daughter, who's a huge Swiftie – she's 23 now," Ben said. "And we had the best time. She was incredible."

Travis blushed at the praise of Taylor and said, "I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it's perfect."

He then teased the idea of getting his better half back to the NBA courtside, adding, "Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game."

Ben told the NFL star that now's the time to go and joked, "I can hook that up. I'm sure you would need help getting in."

Though they've been laying under the radar as of late, Taylor and Travis have attended a few sporting events together in the past.

Taylor Swift (l.) sat courtside next to Ben Stiller and his son (r.) at a 2014 New York Knicks game.
Taylor Swift (l.) sat courtside next to Ben Stiller and his son (r.) at a 2014 New York Knicks game.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend a Knicks game together?

The lovebirds attended the men's final at the 2024 US Open last September, and a month later, the two stopped by Yankee Stadium to catch Game 1 of the American League Championship Series featuring the New York Yankees and Travis' hometown Cleveland Guardians.

The Big Apple appears to be Taylor and Travis' preferred location while enjoying downtime from their respective careers, and eagle-eyed Swifties are even convinced that the Kelce brothers have recently been filming New Heights in the Grammy winner's Tribeca apartment.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Travis was again sporting a hat that read "Tribeca" during Wednesday's episode.



