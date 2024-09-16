Trump's Taylor Swift post backfires badly as Swifties for Kamala announces huge fundraising win

New York, New York - Swifties For Kamala on Monday said they raised more than $40,000 for the Kamala Harris campaign following Donald Trump 's shocking post about the pop star.

Donald Trump's post declaring that he "hates" Taylor Swift led to a huge spike in donations to the Swifties for Kamala fundraising group. © Collage: REUTERS

The Republican hopeful fired a Sunday morning post on Truth Social saying "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!", which the organization capitalized on to raise money for his Democratic rival.



"As soon as we saw the post, we knew this was an opportunity. Our team was ready to go with lyric response ideas and ways to tie in our calls to donate and volunteer," said Carly Long, a member of the group's communications team, in a statement.

"We use the memes to catch people's attention, and then tell them how to turn that emotion into action. Swifties know that haters gonna hate, but we also know we can do more than just shake, shake, shake."

The superfans stumping for Harris say they've now raised more than $207,000 since kicking off their fundraising and outreach efforts less than two months ago.