Trump's Taylor Swift post backfires badly as Swifties for Kamala announces huge fundraising win
New York, New York - Swifties For Kamala on Monday said they raised more than $40,000 for the Kamala Harris campaign following Donald Trump's shocking post about the pop star.
The Republican hopeful fired a Sunday morning post on Truth Social saying "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!", which the organization capitalized on to raise money for his Democratic rival.
"As soon as we saw the post, we knew this was an opportunity. Our team was ready to go with lyric response ideas and ways to tie in our calls to donate and volunteer," said Carly Long, a member of the group's communications team, in a statement.
"We use the memes to catch people's attention, and then tell them how to turn that emotion into action. Swifties know that haters gonna hate, but we also know we can do more than just shake, shake, shake."
The superfans stumping for Harris say they've now raised more than $207,000 since kicking off their fundraising and outreach efforts less than two months ago.
Power of Swifties making an impact
A few weeks ago they held an inaugural fundraising call that was joined by 27,000 viewers, and featured appearances from stars like Carole King along with Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Ed Markey.
Since then, Swift herself has endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, calling the Democrat and current vice president a "steady-handed, gifted leader."
In addition to fundraising and phone banking, Swifties For Kamala are planning additional outreach efforts, particularly in swing states and at remaining dates of the blockbuster Eras Tour, which is currently on break and will pick back up in Miami on October 18.
Irene Kim, a Swifties For Kamala cofounder, said in a statement that the group is "proof of the power Swifties have."
"We're building off our existing fandom culture to make voting and politics accessible."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS