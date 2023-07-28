Taylor Swift has ended the Speak Now TV era, but what is she planning next?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has bid a quick farewell to the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era less than a month after it was released, but she may have already dropped some hints about her next move!

Taylor Swift has ended the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era, and many think she's planning on dropping more Midnights songs or even announcing her next re-recording! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 33-year-old rebranded all of her social media pages on Thursday, removing the Speak Now-themed icons and headers and bringing back her previous Midnights-era layout. She also unpinned the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) announcement from Instagram.

The sudden return is certainly suspicious as Swift previously kept the Red (Taylor's Version) era alive for over a year before announcing Midnights.

Of course, any seemingly inexplicable Taylor Swift behavior leads fans to create some wild theories about what it could mean, with many Swifties positing another deluxe Midnights release featuring vault tracks.

The Anti-Hero singer dropped the previously-unreleased song You're Losing Me in May as a CD exclusive on Midnights (The Late Night Edition). The CDs were available for purchase at The Eras Tour, but the track has not yet been made available on streaming.

So, Swift may be planning to officially release You're Losing Me, thus extending the Midnights era.

Still, other fans are leaping to the conclusion that the Grammy winner is clearing the path for another big announcement, which may be made during the final US shows of The Eras Tour.