What's going on with Taylor Swift and Matty Healy at The Eras Tour?

Nashville, Tennessee - To say Taylor Swift 's weekend in Nashville for The Eras Tour has been eventful would be an understatement, and eagle-eyed fans are raising questions about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy's role in the musical madness.

Taylor Swift's (r.) The Eras Tour stops in Nashville, Tennessee have proven to be quite star-studded as Matty Healy (l.) helped during Phoebe Bridgers' opening set on May 6. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bickybu/SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP

From announcing the release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) to allowing boygenius to take the stage alongside member Phoebe Bridgers' opener slot on Friday night, The Eras Tour stops in Nashville have been epic, to say the least.

Then, you add Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975 and Swift's alleged new boo after her rumored split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, into The Eras Tour mix, and what many Swifties are left with is a handful of questions.

Fans were quick to scope Healy out in the VIP tent at Nissan Stadium on Friday night, and though he kept a decently low profile, it didn't stop social media users from running rampant with theories as to why he was in attendance.

Flash forward to Saturday night, and Healy was nonchalantly spotted on-stage alongside Bridgers during her opening set.

As if the 34-year-old musician's presence at Swift's Nashville shows wasn't enough to send a select group of diehard Swifties into a tailspin, some think the pair are sending each other secret messages during their respective shows recently.