Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2024 Met Gala?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both scored invitations to the 2024 Met Gala , but it doesn't look like the A-list couple is planning on making their red carpet debut just yet.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce are currently not expected to attend the 2024 Met Gala, though reports are conflicting. © Collage: Larry Busacca & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to PEOPLE, the 34-year-old pop star will not be attending the annual event as she continues rehearsals for her return to The Eras Tour on Thursday, May 9 – three days after the Met Gala.

TMZ corroborated this report, adding that Kelce had also allegedly RSVP'd no to the gala.

It's worth noting that Page Six reported on Monday that Swift was planning to go – with no word on whether the 34-year-old athlete would be joining her.

So, there may be some sliver of hope left for fans!

While Kelce has never graced the museum steps, Swift has attended the Met Gala six times, with her most recent being 2016's infamous bleach-blonde moment.

With the NFL still in its off-season, the Super Bowl champ is likely to travel to Europe with Swift to catch at least a few of her next stops on tour.