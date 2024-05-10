Why some fans think Taylor Swift's song But Daddy I Love Him is actually about Travis Kelce

Paris, France - Some hardcore Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her hit song But Daddy I Love Him isn't about Matty Healy after all!

In her epic European Eras Tour track list switch-up, Taylor Swift chopped some older songs to make room for a The Tortured Poets Department set!

The all-new set – which Taylor has cheekily called Female Rage: The Musical – includes her hit TTPD song But Daddy I Love Him.

This song was widely thought to be about her tumultuous and ultimately heartbreaking relationship with The 1975's Matty Healy.

With the Eras Tour inclusion of the song, however, fans aren't so sure anymore!

The Mastermind singer transitioned BDILH into a song that's almost definitely about her football boo Travis Kelce, So High School!



Now some Swifties think that BDILH could be about Trav – especially the "even my daddy just loves him" line since it's no secret that Scott Swift is a Traylor fan!