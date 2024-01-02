Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce party with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on NYE

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift welcomed 2024 alongside the heavy hitters of Chiefs Kingdom as she rang in the new year with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift (third from r) celebrated New Year's Eve in Kansas City with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes (r), and more. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/krystenrachelle & chrispearson20

New photos from Sunday's celebration gave a peek at the 34-year-old pop star as she partied with Travis and his teammates.

In one snap, Taylor is seen with her arm around the 34-year-old athlete as they posed for a photo with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who has become a fast friend of the Karma songstress.

Taylor donned an updo and side-swept bangs for the night, pairing shimmering sky-inspired hair accessories with a matching silver minidress.

Meanwhile, Travis was seen rocking dark shades and a brown corduroy jacket and pants.

While the couple hasn't posted anything from the evening themselves, other footage shared online caught them sharing a kiss as 2023 came to a close.