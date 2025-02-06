Will Taylor Swift be deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal team is considering the idea of bringing Taylor Swift in for a deposition amid his legal battle against the singer's longtime friend Blake Lively.

Lawyer Bryan Freedman, who is representing Baldoni, told TMZ in a podcast appearance on Wednesday that the team has not yet made an official decision about involving the 35-year-old pop star.

"I don't know that we're going to depose Taylor Swift or not," he said.

"I think that that's gonna be probably a game time decision."

Swift was referenced in evidence submitted in Baldoni's recent lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star, where he fired back at her allegations of sexual harassment and accused her of manipulation in order to gain control of the movie.

Swift was reportedly present when Lively presented her ideas for script rewrites to Baldoni, which the Jane the Virgin actor said made him feel pressured into accepting the changes.

He has also alleged that Lively made a "veiled threat" to have the Grammy winner's song my tears ricochet removed from the It Ends With Us trailer if he did not agree to her "demands," per People.