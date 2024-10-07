Will Taylor Swift cheer on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Saints game?

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed that Taylor Swift will be cheering him on at the Kansas City Chiefs' next showdown against the New Orleans Saints!

The reigning Super Bowl champs will return to Missouri on Monday for a home game against the Saints, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET.

After attending Travis' first two games of the NFL season, Taylor was notably absent at the following two – both of which were on the road.

But now, the 34-year-old pop star is expected to be back at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend once again.

Travis confirmed as much on Saturday when a fan asked if Taylor was with him at his Kelce Car Jam event.

"She will not be here right now," he said before adding, "I know she's coming in for the game."

Taylor's absence from the Chiefs' recent away games did stir up some chatter about trouble in paradise, but insiders quickly shut down the rumors – a claim now corroborated by the 35-year-old tight end himself!

The Karma singer may be limited in her NFL appearances in the coming weeks, though, as she will be resuming The Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami, Florida.