Zach Bryan ignites war with Taylor Swift fans after shock dig at singer
Los Angeles, California - Country singer Zach Bryan has issued an apology after accidentally waging war with the Swifties in a post taking a serious dig at Taylor Swift.
The 28-year-old musician deactivated his account on X – formally known as Twitter – after he took a few swipes at the singer in a post shared Tuesday night.
"eagles > chiefs... Kanye > Taylor," he wrote, adding, "who's with me."
While the first half was more of a dig at Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the latter half got Swifties up in arms, as rapper Kanye West has been locked in an infamous feud with the pop star for years now.
Naturally, fans were none too pleased with the post, leading Zach to post an apology where he said, "Guys I love Taylor," and explained that he "drunkenly tweeted" the message after listening to thanK you aIMee, a track from Taylor's Tortured Poets Department that takes aim at Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
But the Pink Skies singer's explanation wasn't enough to stave off the angry fans, and he ultimately took down his account before issuing another apology via Instagram.
Zach Bryan issues an apology after praising Kanye West in jab at Taylor Swift
"for the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong," Zach wrote on his story.
"I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically," he added, seemingly referring to the rapper's mounting controversies – including repeated antisemitic comments.
In another message, Zach said, "the last thing I want is people thinking I don't appreciate and love what [Taylor] has done for music."
He further made it clear that he had no "malice or meanness" behind the initial post but admitted he may have been "projecting a little."
It seems that the I Remember Everything crooner will keep his X page down for the time being, as he admitted, "Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it."
Taylor has not responded to the controversy, and based on her previous patterns, she isn't likely to do so publicly.
However, the drama with Kanye doesn't exactly seem to be water under the bridge, as just last month she released a new version of thanK you aIMee – now stylized as thank You aimEe – to spell out his name instead of Kim's.
Cover photo: Collage: Keith Griner & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP