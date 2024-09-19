Zach Bryan ignites war with Taylor Swift fans after shock dig at singer

Los Angeles, California - Country singer Zach Bryan has issued an apology after accidentally waging war with the Swifties in a post taking a serious dig at Taylor Swift .

The 28-year-old musician deactivated his account on X – formally known as Twitter – after he took a few swipes at the singer in a post shared Tuesday night.

"eagles > chiefs... Kanye > Taylor," he wrote, adding, "who's with me."

While the first half was more of a dig at Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the latter half got Swifties up in arms, as rapper Kanye West has been locked in an infamous feud with the pop star for years now.

Naturally, fans were none too pleased with the post, leading Zach to post an apology where he said, "Guys I love Taylor," and explained that he "drunkenly tweeted" the message after listening to thanK you aIMee, a track from Taylor's Tortured Poets Department that takes aim at Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

But the Pink Skies singer's explanation wasn't enough to stave off the angry fans, and he ultimately took down his account before issuing another apology via Instagram.