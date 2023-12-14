Jamie Foxx celebrates birthday with emotional confession

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Jamie Foxx celebrated another trip around the sun with an emotional post on his birthday, after his tough year and major health scare.

Jamie Foxx got emotional and dropped new selfies in a post on his 56th birthday. © Collage: Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

The now 56-year-old has a new lease on life, and took to Instagram on Wednesday with some honest words on his b-day.

"This birthday is a special one," he wrote. "I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way…"





"I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER," he confessed in all caps. "You lifted me through."

He told fans he was "able to make it" to his birthday because of those prayers, and considers those who've supported him his family.

The post featured several new selfies of him in a car, ending the post, "I’m sending our complete joy to everybody… Cause if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday."

The Oscar winner has spoken out about his April hospitalization while he was filming a new movie, but has not revealed the exact nature of the "medical complication."

He has said he couldn't walk and that his incident was near-fatal.

Only recently appearing in public again and taking to the stage to accept an award last week, he admitted, " I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," and that he had "seen the tunnel."