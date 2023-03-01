Travis Scott is wanted by cops after serious assault accusations!

New York, New York - Travis Scott has been named in a police investigation after the star was allegedly involved in an assault that took place in a NYC nightclub.

Travis Scott is being sought after by cops after allegedly assaulting a man and causing thousands worth of damage. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner's partner is accused of punching a man in the face and also causing $12,000 worth of damage.

The incident took reportedly place early Wednesday morning at the popular Midtown club Nebula in Midtown, where the 30-year-old Sicko Mode rapper had a show with Don Toliver.

Per the outlet, Travis got into a verbal-turned-physical altercation with a sound engineer.

Additionally, the Goosebumps artist allegedly damaged a video screen and speaker before departing the nightclub in an unknown vehicle.

The 52-year-old unnamed victim didn't file a complaint against Travis and the rapper hasn't been arrested yet in connection to the attack, but cops are still seeking to question the hip-hop star.

It seems artist isn't having the best start to the year after reportedly splitting from Kylie for the second time.

This also isn't the first time Travis was the subject of controversy or legal issues.