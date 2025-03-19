Will Gene Hackman's children miss out on his $80 million inheritance?

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Recently deceased Hollywood legend Gene Hackman won two Oscars and left behind a fortune of $80 million, but his children aren't mentioned in his will. Why?

Gene Hackman (r.) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (l.) as seen in November of 1989. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

In the years leading up to his death, Gene Hackman suffered from Alzheimer's disease and had a heart condition.

The 95-year-old – who secured his place in film history with classics such as The French Connection and The Poseidon Adventure – died on February 18, presumably as a result of his heart condition.

He left an inheritance of $80 million, which, according to his will, was to go to his wife Betsy Arakawa, but she died a few days earlier than Hackman from a lung disease caused by the hantavirus.

The actor had named his two former lawyers as his successors in the will, but Michael G. Sutin and Julia L. Peters are also dead. This creates a legally tangled situation in which the succession is unclear.



As The New York Times reported, Gene Hackman did not mention his three children Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie in his will. Do they still have a claim to their father's estate?