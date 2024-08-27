Jenna Ortega reveals the surprising Zendaya role she auditioned for

Los Angeles, California - Jenna Ortega has spilled the beans about the unexpected role she auditioned for that ultimately went to Zendaya .

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star spoke with Buzzfeed on Monday for the outlet's famous puppy interview, where she was asked about a role that fans might be surprised to hear she tried out for.

"I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15," Jenna revealed.

"I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya's, but they weren't saying that. Everything was very secret," she added.



The 21-year-old star said she was "excited" about the project because of her love for its director, Denis Villeneuve.

Of course, Denis and the team ultimately went with Zendaya, who joined a star-studded ensemble led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atraides.

Though Jenna may have missed out on the chance to join the hit sci-fi saga, she has since carved out quite a niche for herself in today's horror scene.

With roles in Netflix's Wednesday, the Scream franchise, X, and more, the Gen-Z It Girl has become famous for her penchant for the macabre.