Jenna Ortega reveals the surprising Zendaya role she auditioned for
Los Angeles, California - Jenna Ortega has spilled the beans about the unexpected role she auditioned for that ultimately went to Zendaya.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star spoke with Buzzfeed on Monday for the outlet's famous puppy interview, where she was asked about a role that fans might be surprised to hear she tried out for.
"I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15," Jenna revealed.
"I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya's, but they weren't saying that. Everything was very secret," she added.
The 21-year-old star said she was "excited" about the project because of her love for its director, Denis Villeneuve.
Of course, Denis and the team ultimately went with Zendaya, who joined a star-studded ensemble led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atraides.
Though Jenna may have missed out on the chance to join the hit sci-fi saga, she has since carved out quite a niche for herself in today's horror scene.
With roles in Netflix's Wednesday, the Scream franchise, X, and more, the Gen-Z It Girl has become famous for her penchant for the macabre.
Most recently, she brought some sinister energy to Sabrina Carpenter's gory music video for her latest single, Taste, off of her brand-new album, Short n' Sweet.
