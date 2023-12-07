Timothée Chalamet calls Tom Holland the "rizz master" amid Zendaya romance
Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet praised Tom Holland as "the ultimate rizz master" in a hilarious nod to his Dune co-star Zendaya.
In a game with LADbible shared on Thursday, the 27-year-old weighed in on the Marvel star and his romance with Zendaya.
After being asked if he believed he was "better looking" than Tom, Timothée responded with a stern "strongly disagree."
"Tom is the ultimate rizz master," the Little Women actor said. "The internet knows this. Zendaya knows this. Everyone knows this."Tom famously brought the term "rizz" — a popular internet slang meaning "charisma — into the limelight when he claimed he had no rizz as he recalled how he got together with his now-girlfriend.
Insisting he played the "long game" to woo Zendaya, he declared, "I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love. I've got no need for rizz."
Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet exchange compliments
The term has caught on so heavily among Gen-Zers that it was named Oxford University Press's word of the year for 2023.
Timothée's glowing praise of the Uncharted actor comes after a shout-out in October, where he applauded Tom and Zendaya as "good-energy Hollywood."
In his own interview with LADbible, Tom returned the favor, calling the Oscar nominee "double handsome" as compared to himself.
Cover photo: Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red