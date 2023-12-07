Timothée Chalamet calls Tom Holland the "rizz master" amid Zendaya romance

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet praised Tom Holland as "the ultimate rizz master" in a hilarious nod to his Dune co-star Zendaya .

Timothée Chalamet (r) called Tom Holland "the ultimate rizz master" in a hilarious nod to his Dune co-star, Zendaya. © Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

In a game with LADbible shared on Thursday, the 27-year-old weighed in on the Marvel star and his romance with Zendaya.

After being asked if he believed he was "better looking" than Tom, Timothée responded with a stern "strongly disagree."

"Tom is the ultimate rizz master," the Little Women actor said. "The internet knows this. Zendaya knows this. Everyone knows this."

Tom famously brought the term "rizz" — a popular internet slang meaning "charisma — into the limelight when he claimed he had no rizz as he recalled how he got together with his now-girlfriend.

Insisting he played the "long game" to woo Zendaya, he declared, "I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love. I've got no need for rizz."