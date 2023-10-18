Zendaya and Tom Holland praised by Timothée Chalamet: "They're good Hollywood"

New York, New York - Zendaya scored some glowing praise from her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, who dished on the Euphoria actor and her boyfriend, Tom Holland , in a new interview.

Timothée Chalamet (l.) gushed over his Dune co-star Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, while chatting with GQ. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tchalamet & zendaya

Timothée graced the cover of GQ's November issue, where he opened up about

The 27-year-old spoke candidly about Zendaya and her circle, gushing over her as he discussed his time on the set of Dune: Part Two.

"It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too," he said. "They're level. They're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood."

The Little Women star also gave a shout-out to franchise newcomers Austin Butler and Florence Pugh for their positive presence on set, saying, "I feel like I'm creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things."

Timothée continued on to praise Zendaya even further, calling her "mega inspiring" for both her career and how she has managed to handle the immense spotlight her fame has afforded.