Zendaya and Tom Holland praised by Timothée Chalamet: "They're good Hollywood"
New York, New York - Zendaya scored some glowing praise from her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, who dished on the Euphoria actor and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in a new interview.
Timothée graced the cover of GQ's November issue, where he opened up about
The 27-year-old spoke candidly about Zendaya and her circle, gushing over her as he discussed his time on the set of Dune: Part Two.
"It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too," he said. "They're level. They're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood."
The Little Women star also gave a shout-out to franchise newcomers Austin Butler and Florence Pugh for their positive presence on set, saying, "I feel like I'm creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things."
Timothée continued on to praise Zendaya even further, calling her "mega inspiring" for both her career and how she has managed to handle the immense spotlight her fame has afforded.
Timothée Chalamet applauds Zendaya's approach to fame
"Look at Zendaya. Just how much she's able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega inspiring. She's just doing," Timothée said.
He shared a similar sentiment to Z when describing his attempt to balance worldwide fame and maintaining a private life.
In August, Zendaya explained how she navigates her romance with Tom in the public eye.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told ELLE magazine. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
Though the couple steers clear of high-profile public appearances, they haven't kept their relationship a secret entirely, often being spotted on more low-key dates and exchanging subtle support on social media.
Timothée, meanwhile, has gone public with his previously closed-door romance with Kylie Jenner after several viral PDA moments in recent weeks.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tchalamet & zendaya