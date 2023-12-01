Timothée Chalamet credits Zendaya as style inspiration in sweet shout-out

Los Angeles, California - While kicking off press for his upcoming movie Wonka, Timothée Chalamet gave Zendaya a sweet shout-out as he discussed his recent fashion inspirations.

Timothée Chalamet named Zendaya as a recent influence on his style during an interview promoting his next movie, Wonka. © GABE GINSBERG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking with Access Hollywood on Thursday, the 27-year-old Little Women star dished on his colorful looks for his latest promotional outings.

"I feel like Zendaya is a great example now, in this day and age, you can lean into what the vibe of the movie is in the promotional stuff you do," he said.

While Timothée and his 27-year-old co-star made a number of show-stopping appearances together on the Dune press tour, it was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home ventures that truly embodied this style trend.

Zendaya wore a number of fashionable ensembles that pulled inspiration from the famous web-slinger and his many villains, including those featured in the blockbuster film.

Since then, the Emmy winner has become nearly just as famous for her red-carpet appearances as her acclaimed acting, consistently channeling the aesthetic of the project in her style.