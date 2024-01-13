Tom Holland addresses Zendaya breakup rumors after unfollowing

Los Angeles, California - Amid swirling breakup rumors, Tom Holland has set the record straight about the status of his romance with Zendaya .

Tom Holland has addressed rumors that he and Zendaya have called it quits after the Euphoria star unfollowed him on Instagram earlier this month. © Collage: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 27-year-old Marvel star was spotted by TMZ while out with his brother in Los Angeles, where he quickly shut down the recent speculation that he and Zendaya had called it quits.

"No, no, no, no, absolutely not," Tom told the photographer.

The split speculation had been sparked by the 27-year-old Euphoria actor's decision to unfollow everyone on Instagram – including Tom – earlier this month.

Though some fans feared this meant that there was trouble for the couple, it looks like it was just a move for a clean slate after all.

Zendaya is far from alone in wiping for her following list, as many of today's biggest stars, including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, have opted not to follow anyone, likely as a way to minimize any rumors if they did want to unfollow someone.

The false alarm had been further amplified by the fact that the pair had not been spotted together in a few months, but as it turned out, Tom and Zendaya had been doing just fine under the radar.