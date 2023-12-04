Tom Holland praises Zendaya as most "trusted" person in his life

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland gave Zendaya an adorable shout-out as he named her as the most "trusted" person in his life.

Tom Holland (r) praised Zendaya in a new interview while discussing the people he trusts most in his life. © Collage: ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Friday, the 27-year-old Uncharted star was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner as part of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions series.

During the chat, Tom opened up about the people he trusts most in his life, particularly in regard to providing honest feedback about his acting career.

"Zendaya is probably the most with me, which I love," he said. "Because you need that."

Along with his 27-year-old girlfriend, Tom named a few of his other Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Since going public with their romance in 2021, Tom and Zendaya have gradually become more open about their relationship, often mentioning one another in interviews and on social media.



While Tom is picking up with his professional life following a year-long break, Zendaya has kicked off promotional events for Dune: Part Two, which will hit theaters in March.