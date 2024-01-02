Zendaya drops exciting peek at Challengers in New Year's post!
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has kicked off the new year with an exciting first look at her highly-anticipated movie, Challengers.
The 27-year-old wished her fans a happy new year with a special surprise on Monday.
In an Instagram post, Zendaya revealed the first poster for Challengers, a new rom-com directed by Luca Guadagnino.
The poster features a close-up of the Euphoria star, with her co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, appearing in the reflection of her sunglasses.
"Wishing you all the most beautiful new year," she captioned the post.
Though originally slated for a release in September 2023, Challengers has been shifted to April 26, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Fans got their first look at the film in a fiery trailer that dropped in June, hinting at a tense love triangle between tennis superstar Tashi (played by Zendaya), her husband Art (Faist), and her ex and Art's on-court rival Patrick (O'Connor).
In the aftermath of multiple postponed projects, 2024 is shaping up to be another memorable year for Zendaya, beginning with the release of Dune: Part Two.
What movies will Zendaya star in in 2024?
Zendaya will make her highly-anticipated return to the big screen with Dune: Part Two on March 1. She will reprise her role as Chani in the buzz-worthy sequel, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet and franchise newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
The release of Challengers will then follow the sci-fi flick in April, ensuring fans will have plenty of memorable press tour moments to enjoy.
The Emmy winner is also expected to begin filming Euphoria season 3, which was significantly delayed by the Hollywood strikes and is planned for a release in 2025 or later.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/MGM