Zendaya drops exciting peek at Challengers in New Year's post!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has kicked off the new year with an exciting first look at her highly-anticipated movie , Challengers.

Zendaya revealed the first poster for her upcoming movie, Challengers, on Monday. © Screenshot/YouTube/MGM

The 27-year-old wished her fans a happy new year with a special surprise on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Zendaya revealed the first poster for Challengers, a new rom-com directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The poster features a close-up of the Euphoria star, with her co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, appearing in the reflection of her sunglasses.

"Wishing you all the most beautiful new year," she captioned the post.

Though originally slated for a release in September 2023, Challengers has been shifted to April 26, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Fans got their first look at the film in a fiery trailer that dropped in June, hinting at a tense love triangle between tennis superstar Tashi (played by Zendaya), her husband Art (Faist), and her ex and Art's on-court rival Patrick (O'Connor).

In the aftermath of multiple postponed projects, 2024 is shaping up to be another memorable year for Zendaya, beginning with the release of Dune: Part Two.