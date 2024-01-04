Zendaya unfollows Tom Holland in surprising social media wipe

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya shocked fans on Wednesday as she unfollowed everyone – including boyfriend Tom Holland – on social media.

Zendaya has unfollowed everyone, including boyfriend Tom Holland, on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/zendaya

Fans quickly noticed that the 27-year-old actor was now following zero accounts on Instagram, a sudden departure from her previous numbers.

While some jumped to conclusions about a potential split from Tom, mass unfollowings have become quite common among today's stars, so there's likely little cause for concern.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more have erased their Instagram following since skyrocketing to global fame, thus preventing fans from spouting theories when they do unfollow other pages.

Such actions rarely go unnoticed by fans online, as stars like Selena Gomez have faced scrutiny for their choices to cut ties with other celebs online.

Zendaya's decision also comes ahead of her return to press tours with the upcoming releases of Dune: Part Two and Challengers in March and April, respectively.