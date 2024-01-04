Zendaya unfollows Tom Holland in surprising social media wipe
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya shocked fans on Wednesday as she unfollowed everyone – including boyfriend Tom Holland – on social media.
Fans quickly noticed that the 27-year-old actor was now following zero accounts on Instagram, a sudden departure from her previous numbers.
While some jumped to conclusions about a potential split from Tom, mass unfollowings have become quite common among today's stars, so there's likely little cause for concern.
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more have erased their Instagram following since skyrocketing to global fame, thus preventing fans from spouting theories when they do unfollow other pages.
Such actions rarely go unnoticed by fans online, as stars like Selena Gomez have faced scrutiny for their choices to cut ties with other celebs online.
Zendaya's decision also comes ahead of her return to press tours with the upcoming releases of Dune: Part Two and Challengers in March and April, respectively.
Is Tom Holland still following Zendaya after she cut ties online?
Zendaya revealed the first poster for Challengers via her Instagram on Monday, setting the tone for a monumental new year.
In recent years, the Euphoria star has departed from her previously more personal tone on social media, instead primarily checking in on Instagram to share updates about her new projects or share photos from red carpet appearances.
Zendaya has also been outspoken about her hopes to keep her romance with Tom as private as possible despite their high-profile careers, so continuing to keep their relationship under the radar should come as no surprise.
Of course, it's worth the assurance that the 27-year-old Marvel star is still following his girlfriend despite her unfollowing.
