Tom Holland proves his commitment to Zendaya in an unusual way!

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken couple goals to the next level thanks to Tom's rather bizarre homage to his boo.

Fans noticed an unusual tribute to Zendaya (r) from Tom Holland in recent photos of the pair. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@tomholland2013

Well, this is certainly one way to prove your commitment.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the letter Z seemingly embroidered onto the 26-year-old's pants during his latest outing with the Euphoria star.

Even after fervent Googling by fans, no one could pinpoint a designer or brand that uses the letter, suggesting that it must've been added by the man himself.

Only adding to the oddity, the alleged tribute isn't even new!

Though he was most recently spotted donning the Z-stitched pants out in London on Wednesday, the Spider-Man actor has been spotted rocking pants with the letter on multiple occasions since last year.

"Z obviously marking her territory," one fan tweeted.

"If my girl dont make me wear her initials all the time then i dont want her," another Twitter user joked.

It's clear that the couple, who have been together since at least 2021, are happier than ever – embroidered pants and all.

Though Tom didn't accompany Zendaya to her recent red carpet outings, he's been admiring her from afar with some sweet comments online.

The pair have been spotted in Tom's home city of London on several occasions, where they spent time with his mom, Nikki.