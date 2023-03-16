Zendaya and Tom Holland spotting getting cozy in London!

London, UK - Days after skipping out on the Oscars for a chill date across the pond, Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland were photographed on another sweet outing!

Zendaya and boo Tom Holland were photographed in London together several times this week. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-olds were spotted holding hands while out grabbing coffee together and shopping at a London supermarket on Wednesday.

Other photos caught the couple spending time with Holland's mom, Nikki.

Both Marvel stars were dressed down for the chill date, with the Euphoria actor trading her recent high-glam looks for a radiant make-up-free face.

Though they've chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible, the pair has been going strong since at least 2021, when their romance was first confirmed with steamy PDA pics caught by paparazzi.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor didn't accompany his girlfriend to her recent red carpet outings at the NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but he showed his support online with some sweet comments on her Instagram photos from the events.

Following her time at the Hollywood events, Zendaya has had a busy trip abroad, having made a stellar appearance at Paris Fashion Week with two epic ensembles.