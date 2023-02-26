Zendaya stuns in vintage fashion at NAACP Image Awards

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya pulled out all the stops for the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night with a pair of stunning vintage fashion looks!

Zendaya was both a nominee and a presenter at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old proved why she's the queen of the red carpet with two gorgeous ensembles for the ceremony.

The Dune star arrived in a black and green floor-length gown from Versace's 2002 spring/summer collection.

For her second look of the night, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, also dove into fashion history, this time from Prada's 1993 spring/summer collection.

The actor rocked the cut-out white ensemble while presenting the award of Outstanding Motion Picture to the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition to her presenting duties, Zendaya was also up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Euphoria and the evening's top prize, Entertainer of the Year.

Angela Bassett continued her impressive awards season run as she topped Zendaya in both categories.

Despite the losses, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star certainly had quite a memorable night, and she took to Instagram to show off her stunning looks for the evening.

Her photos of her arrival gown earned a sweet nod from boyfriend Tom Holland, who left several heart-eye emojis in the comments.