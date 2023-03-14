Zendaya skips the 2023 Oscars for a sweet date with Tom Holland

London, UK - Zendaya may not have blessed fans with another stunning Oscars red carpet look this year, but a sweet date with her boo Tom Holland was the perfect reason to ditch the festivities!

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted walking together through the streets of London as they ditched the Oscars on Sunday. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@aqezet

The 26-year-old was notably absent from Hollywood's biggest night, but fans caught her on the same day with a special someone!

Fan videos posted to social media show Zendaya and Tom Holland couple holding hands and adorably swinging their arms as they walk through Richmond Park.



The rainy outing seemed to be a family affair as well, as photos from the day also spotted the couple chatting with Tom's mom, Nikki.

The Euphoria star has been having a pretty epic time in Europe, having made a few memorable appearances in Paris last week.

She rocked a funky tiger-print ensemble to the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week and later took an edgier turn with a sleek black leather look for the after-party.

Though fans would have loved to see Zendaya and stylist Law Roach's magic come together in another iconic red carpet appearance, she looked happier than ever with her Marvel hero beau!