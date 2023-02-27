SAG Awards: Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, and more slay the red carpet!

What celebrity slayed the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards? Check out some of the night's most memorable and iconic looks at TAG24.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - From Zendaya to Jenna Ortega, here are a few celebrities that stunned at the 29th annual SAG Awards!

From l to r: Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Jenna Ortega brought their A-game to the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & FRAZER HARRISON & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Awards season continued with the 2023 SAG Awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday evening. While there were big wins and surprising snubs, in terms of fashion, the stars brought their A-game to the red carpet with stunning looks. Of course, it's hard to highlight of all the iconic looks that everyone's favorite celebs wore during one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Here are four of the best red carpet looks from the 2023 SAG Awards!

Zendaya

Pretty in pink! Zendaya wore not one, but two dresses at the SAG Awards, one being a chic pastel pink Valentino gown! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Euphoria star had already shut the NAACP Awards ceremony with her back-to-back vintage gowns. Therefore, it's no surprise that Zendaya turned heads once again at the SAG Awards. First, the 26-year-old Emmy winner wore a strapless pastel pink Valentino gown that she accessorized with a Bulgari ring. For her second look of the night, Zendaya continued the old Hollywood theme with a gorgeous dress that featured a color-blocked geometric bodice and a black and blue top and a silky pink train. The star completed her sultry looks with her recently debuted bob hairdo.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega gave gothic vibes in a stunning black gown and Jimmy Choo platform heels! © VALERIE MACON / AFP Channeling major Wednesday vibes was Hollywood's new "it girl" Jenna Ortega. The 20-year-old made quite an entrance in a shiny black strapless gown with a high-low hemline. Ortega paired her sultry outfit with Jimmy Choo platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The star sported a chic haircut as her locks grazed her shoulders while strutting her stuff on the red carpet. Slay all day!

Austin Butler

The memory of Austin Butler in a dashing maroon tuxedo at the SAG Awards will live rent-free in many minds. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP We can't help but fall in love with Austin Butler's awards season attire, as he's displayed several head-turning suits at various shows. Yet for the SAG Awards, Butler showcased his inner Elvis by rocking a maroon Gucci tuxedo and Cartier jewelry. Though the 31-year-old actor didn't win at the ceremony, no one can deny he was still a hunk of burning love in his debonair outfit!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett was a vision in her iconic yellow Giambattista Valli gown. © VALERIE MACON/AFP Last but certainly not at least is the iconic Angela Bassett! As she continues to prepare for what's expected to be her big night at the Oscars, the 64-year-old Marvel star was a ray of sunshine at the SAG ceremony. Bassett wore a dramatic yellow Giambattista Valli dress and paired the look with De Beers diamond drop earrings and dazzling rings.