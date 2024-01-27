Will Zendaya return for third Dune film?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's journey as Chani in the Dune universe may have only just begun, as the star has confirmed her interest in returning to the movie franchise for the third installment, should one come into fruition.

Zendaya will soon return as Chani in Dune: Part Two, and the Euphoria star has now confirmed she's on board for any additional sequels in the sci-fi saga. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 27-year-old joined her Dune: Part Two co-stars to discuss the highly-anticipated sequel in a roundtable interview with Fandango on Friday.

While the adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune may come to a close with the upcoming flick, the 1965 classic is far from the only novel in the series.

Next up to adapt is the 1969 Dune Messiah, and if that does indeed hit the big screen, Zendaya is on board – no questions asked!

"Would we be down? I mean, of course," she said. "Any time Denis [Villeneuve] calls, it's a yes from me."

The Euphoria star revealed that she began reading the sequel novel while filming 2021's Dune and admitted she found herself overwhelmed by the vast story.

"It's so much to take in, but there's no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis," she added.

Though Dune: Part Two won't hit theaters until March 1, the prolific director has already revealed whether he hopes to adapt the next novel in the series.