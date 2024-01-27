Will Zendaya return for third Dune film?
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya's journey as Chani in the Dune universe may have only just begun, as the star has confirmed her interest in returning to the movie franchise for the third installment, should one come into fruition.
The 27-year-old joined her Dune: Part Two co-stars to discuss the highly-anticipated sequel in a roundtable interview with Fandango on Friday.
While the adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune may come to a close with the upcoming flick, the 1965 classic is far from the only novel in the series.
Next up to adapt is the 1969 Dune Messiah, and if that does indeed hit the big screen, Zendaya is on board – no questions asked!
"Would we be down? I mean, of course," she said. "Any time Denis [Villeneuve] calls, it's a yes from me."
The Euphoria star revealed that she began reading the sequel novel while filming 2021's Dune and admitted she found herself overwhelmed by the vast story.
"It's so much to take in, but there's no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis," she added.
Though Dune: Part Two won't hit theaters until March 1, the prolific director has already revealed whether he hopes to adapt the next novel in the series.
Will there be a Dune: Part Three?
In August 2023, Villeneuve told Empire Magazine that a Dune movie trilogy would be "the dream," preferring to bring the story to a close before the later installments in the book series, which he described as "esoteric."
Herbert wrote six total Dune novels: Dune (1965), Dune Messiah (1969), Children of Dune (1976), God Emperor of Dune (1981), Heretics of Dune (1984), and Chapterhouse: Dune (1985). The literary saga has since been expanded significantly through short stories and novels penned by other authors.
Dune: Part Three's potential existence likely hinges on the success of the 2024 sequel, but with a star-studded ensemble and a critically acclaimed predecessor, odds for a complete trilogy remain high.
Villenueve has teased his work on a third installment, telling Empire, "I will say, there are words on paper."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & ZUMA Press