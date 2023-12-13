Zendaya's expanded role teased in latest Dune: Part Two trailer
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are back in action as Dune: Part Two drops a brand-new look at the highly anticipated movie.
Dune: Part Two flies into theaters in just three short months, and fans have just gotten another thrilling look at the buzzy sequel.
On Tuesday, Warner Bros. dropped the third official trailer for the flick, kicking things off with a comforting moment between Chani (played by Zendaya) and Paul Atreides (played by Timothée).
The sequel, also based on the 1965 novel of the same name, will center around the high-stakes war against House Harkonnen.
Zendaya and Timothée lead the returning stars of Dune: Part Two, which also includes Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista.
Joining the franchise are Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, who star as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan, respectively.
Dune: Part Two press tour resumes after Hollywood strikes delay
The 27-year-old Euphoria star kicked off promotion for the movie in the first post-strike press outings at CCXP in Brazil.
Zendaya donned a stunning 2024 Schiaparelli number featuring a structured lobster, with her stylist, Law Roach, revealing that the fashion pulled inspiration from the sandworms of the Dune universe.
Fans can expect plenty of more exciting moments as the press tour continues, leading up to the release of Dune: Part Two on March 1, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Picturelux