Zendaya's expanded role teased in latest Dune: Part Two trailer

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are back in action as Dune: Part Two drops a brand-new look at the highly anticipated movie .

Zendaya took center stage in the latest trailer for Dune: Part Two, which arrives in theaters next March. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Picturelux

Dune: Part Two flies into theaters in just three short months, and fans have just gotten another thrilling look at the buzzy sequel.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. dropped the third official trailer for the flick, kicking things off with a comforting moment between Chani (played by Zendaya) and Paul Atreides (played by Timothée).

The sequel, also based on the 1965 novel of the same name, will center around the high-stakes war against House Harkonnen.

Zendaya and Timothée lead the returning stars of Dune: Part Two, which also includes Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista.

Joining the franchise are Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, who star as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan, respectively.