Zendaya kicks off Dune: Part Two press with epic fashion moment

São Paulo, Brazil - Zendaya kicked off the Dune: Part Two press tour with a bang as she paid homage to the sci-fi movie with her latest stunning style moment.

Zendaya channeled Dune: Part Two's sci-fi creatures in her outfit for Sunday's panel at CCXP. © Collage: IMAGO / TheNews2

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star joined co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler to dish on the highly-anticipated sequel at CCXP in Brazil.

Zendaya reminded fans why she's the queen of red carpet fashion as she rocked a cream button-down paired with a ruched skirt bearing a structured lobster adornment.

Her long-time stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify that the lobster skirt, pulled from the 2024 Schiaparelli collection, was intended to represent the sandworms from the Dune universe.

Zendaya has earned quite the reputation for her style at press events in recent years, often channeling elements from the project into her fashion — something that co-star Timothée Chalamet recently revealed has become an inspiration in his own fashion for such events.

After facing a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dune: Part Two is shaping up to be well worth the wait.