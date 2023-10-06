Zendaya and Tom Holland cuddle with adorable puppies at animal rescue center

London, UK - As if Zendaya and Tom Holland could get any cuter, the pair have now added some adorable dogs to the mix with their latest day out.

Zendaya and Tom Holland cuddled up with some newborn puppies at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tomholland2013

And they called it puppy love!

On Thursday, Tom shared several photos from their visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London, where the 27-year-old Marvel stars snuggled with some of the cutest pups you've ever seen.

In the first photo posted to Instagram, Tom is seen petting one of five puppies, with the next snap giving a closer look at the newborn dogs.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, wore hazmat suits at the shelter, likely to keep the vulnerable pups safe from any illness.

The last photo from the Crowded Room actor's post shows Zendaya cuddling up with one of the furry friends, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

The Emmy winner also posted a few snaps from the day on her Instagram story, including a video of herself petting one of the dogs.