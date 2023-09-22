Zendaya responds to engagement rumors after suspicious post

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya hilariously shut down rumors of an engagement to boyfriend Tom Holland after posting a photo of her new ring.

Zendaya quickly shut down rumors of an engagement after fans shared theories about her new ring seen in an Instagram photo. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya

On Thursday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star shared a close-up mirror selfie that put a large pearl ring on her right hand on full display.

Shortly after, Zendaya quickly rushed back to her Instagram story to stop the fan theories in their tracks as she confirmed that she and Tom are, in fact, not engaged.

"I can't post anything, you guys," she said in a since-deleted video. "I posted it for my hat! Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys!"

"You think that's how I would drop the news?" she joked.

Zendaya then followed that post up with the full-body version of the selfie, which showed the hat and ring alongside a look at her complete outfit featuring a gray tee, white skirt, and brown boots.

Later on Thursday, the Malcolm & Marie actor's close friend and assistant, Darnell Appling, took to his own Instagram page to hit back at the rampant speculation surrounding Zendaya's personal life.